(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 9)

The PPP is also under fire for inappropriately responding to the DPK's demands. Its interim leader Chung Jin-suk said that a set of large-scale disasters had also taken place during the tenure of former President Moon Jae-in. He listed a fire at a hospital in Miryang and another fire in a storage house in Icheon, which claimed 47 lives and 38 lives, respectively. His remarks were seen as an attempt to shirk responsibility on the part of the Yoon administration. They were also seen as a political attack on the DPK, which was the ruling party under Moon's rule.