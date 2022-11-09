(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 9)

Prosecutors have discovered that the money was transferred from lawyer Nam to another lawyer to Yoo to Kim, the head of the DP think tank. Their testimonies are coherent as seen in their consistent records of the process of the money being delivered to Kim. Above all, Yoo, the senior official at the SDC, said he was told by lawyer Nam that the money was to be used as campaign funds for Lee to win the DP primary race last year for the presidential election in May.