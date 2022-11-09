Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames swings to red in Q3

All News 07:54 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 6.5 billion won (US$4.7 million), swinging from a profit of 43.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 47.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.1 percent to 160 billion won.

The loss was 77.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#Doubleugames
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!