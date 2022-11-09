State-run arms developer to build new missile testing facility amid N.K. threats
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run defense research agency plans to construct a new testing facility for arms development as the country seeks to strengthen the "three-axis" deterrence system to counter North Korea's evolving threats, an informed source said Wednesday.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) is expected to build the facility at a location near its existing testing site in Taean, 109 kilometers south of Seoul, with an aim of completing the construction in 2026, according to the source.
The national defense committee of the National Assembly has recently approved a proposed budget of some 1.4 billion won (US$1.02 million) to support the start of the construction next year. The project would cost a total of around 35 billion won.
The envisioned facility will be designed to test the country's strategic weapons and beef up the three-axis system in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The three-pronged system consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform; the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), a program to target an adversary's leadership in a contingency; and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system (KAMD).
North Korea has launched a barrage of missiles in recent weeks, including last week's firing of a presumed failed intercontinental ballistic missile, amid growing speculation that it may conduct a nuclear test soon.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence
-
Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush