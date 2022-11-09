Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 09, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/08 Sunny 20
Incheon 15/08 Sunny 20
Suwon 17/06 Sunny 20
Cheongju 17/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/03 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 20/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/05 Sunny 0
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
