Wednesday's weather forecast

November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/08 Sunny 20

Incheon 15/08 Sunny 20

Suwon 17/06 Sunny 20

Cheongju 17/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 15/03 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 20/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/05 Sunny 0

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

