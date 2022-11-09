Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military

All News 10:06 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean missile that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea last week has been found to be an "SA-5" type similar to that used by Russia in the Ukraine war, South Korea's military said Wednesday.

The defense ministry announced the results of an interagency analysis of the debris of a missile that North Korea fired southward on Nov. 2 past the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea.

The debris is around 3 meters long and 2 meters wide, assessed to be that of an "SA-5" surface-to-air missile, given its appearance and feature, it said.

It can be used for a ground-to-ground strike purpose and Russia recently used a similar missile in its war in Ukraine, the ministry added.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!