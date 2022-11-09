(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
By Kim Soo-yeon and Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean missile that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea last week has been found to be an "SA-5" type similar to that used by Russia in the Ukraine war, South Korea's military said Wednesday.
The defense ministry announced the results of an interagency analysis of the debris of a missile that North Korea fired southward on Nov. 2 past the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea.
The debris is around 3 meters long and 2 meters wide, assessed to be that of an "SA-5" surface-to-air missile, given its appearance and feature, it said.
It can be used for a ground-to-ground strike purpose and Russia recently used a similar missile in its war in Ukraine, the ministry added.
It "strongly" condemned the North's SA-5 missile firing as a violation of the inter-Korean military agreement signed on Sept. 19, 2018, to reduce border tensions.
"Our military will not tolerate any North Korean provocation that poses a threat to our nationals' lives and safety. We will sternly deal with it with overwhelming capabilities based on the Seoul-Washington alliance," the ministry said.
