Yoon to visit Cambodia, Indonesia for ASEAN, G20 summits
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit Cambodia and Indonesia starting later this week to attend a series of regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20, his office said Wednesday.
Yoon will leave for Phnom Penh on Friday and attend a South Korea-ASEAN summit, an ASEAN Plus Three summit and the East Asia Summit during a three-day stay, national security adviser Kim Sung-han said during a press briefing.
On Sunday, Yoon will depart for Bali and attend the G20 summit on Tuesday.
He will leave Indonesia the same day and return home early Wednesday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
