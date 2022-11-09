KT&G to release new heat-not-burn products in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Wednesday it will add all-new heat-not-burn products in the domestic market to strengthen its cigarette-focused lineup.
KT&G will release the lil ABLE heat-not-burn or smokeless tobacco product and its premium version lil ABLE PREMIUM initially for local customers on Nov. 16, the company said in a statement.
Heat-not-burn products are electronic devices that, unlike e-cigarettes, contain tobacco. The tobacco is heated to a high temperature without setting it alight and creating smoke that the user sucks in.
In the July-September quarter, KT&G's net profit jumped 29 percent to 463 billion won (US$325 million) from 359 billion won a year earlier, helped by increased exports and a weak won.
Currently, KT&G earns 90 percent of its overall sales from the cigarette business division and the remaining 10 percent from the heat-not-burn division.
The company has been stepping up efforts to increase sales in the non-cigarette business division.
From January to September, net income climbed 21 percent to 1.06 trillion won from 878.58 billion won in the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence
-
Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush