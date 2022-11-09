Yoon to hold summits with Dutch, Spanish leaders in Seoul
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold separate summits with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Seoul next week, his office said Wednesday.
Yoon will meet with Rutte on Nov. 17 and with Sanchez on Nov. 18 after returning from a trip to Cambodia and Indonesia, where he will attend a series of regional summits, national security adviser Kim Sung-han told a press briefing.
The Netherlands and Spain are "key partner nations" that South Korea needs to strengthen cooperation with in advanced industries, and that share the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, a presidential official said.
"President Yoon plans to discuss ways to cooperate in future industry sectors, such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and renewable energy," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
