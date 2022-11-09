Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM presides over meeting on regulatory reforms

All News 11:25 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday presided over a meeting on regulatory reforms, with discussions focused on revitalizing private investment in the maritime sector and ports.

Han told the meeting that the government and the private sector should step up cooperation to navigate through economic difficulties at home and abroad.

"With the global economic downturn and growing inflation concerns, there is a possibility that the dynamics of our industry and business will continue to slow down," Han said.

"Closer cooperation between the government and the private sector is more important than ever to overcome the crisis we face," Han said.

Wednesday's meeting was aimed at easing regulations to help the private sector increase its investment in the maritime sector and ports, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Since the inauguration of President Yoon Suk-yeol in May, the government has put its priority on reforming regulations.

So far, a total of 275 regulations have been improved, Han said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a meeting on regulatory reforms on Nov. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

