Hanon Systems Q3 net profit down 63.8 pct to 19.1 bln won

All News 13:38 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 19.1 billion won (US$14 million), down 63.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 12.5 percent on-year to 61.8 billion won. Revenue increased 28.8 percent to 2.19 trillion won.
