Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Main opposition headquarters, home of close aide to party leader raided over bribery allegations
SEOUL -- Prosecutors raided the headquarters of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and the home of one of party leader Lee Jae-myung's closest confidants Wednesday over suspicions that he received bribes from real estate developers.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the house of Jeong Jin-sang, a vice chief of staff to Lee, to seize evidence related to the allegations, officials said.
-----------------
Yoon to visit Cambodia, Indonesia for ASEAN, G20 summits
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit Cambodia and Indonesia starting later this week to attend a series of regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20, his office said Wednesday.
Yoon will leave for Phnom Penh on Friday and attend a South Korea-ASEAN summit, an ASEAN Plus Three summit and the East Asia Summit during a three-day stay, national security adviser Kim Sung-han said during a press briefing.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- The North Korean missile that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea last week has been found to be an "SA-5" type similar to that used by Russia in the Ukraine war, South Korea's military said Wednesday.
The defense ministry announced the results of an interagency analysis of the debris of a missile that North Korea fired southward on Nov. 2 past the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea.
-----------------
Opposition parties to submit request for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and two minor progressive parties will submit a joint request Wednesday for a parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush, officials said.
The DP, the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party said they plan to submit the request to the National Assembly's Bills Division on Wednesday afternoon, with an aim to have the request reported at a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top regulator, bank chiefs vow to cooperate in stabilizing debt market amid credit crunch woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's top financial regulator on Wednesday asked for local banks' cooperation in stabilizing the corporate bond and short-term money markets and helping money flow to businesses and small merchants in need.
Kim Joo-hyeon, head of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), made the request in a meeting with chiefs of major commercial banks amid worries over a credit crunch sparked by a series of market-destabilizing events, including the Legoland-linked debt default.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's on-year job additions slow in Oct. amid uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korea added jobs for the 20th straight month in October, data showed Wednesday, but the growth continued to slow for the fifth month in a row as the country braces for a possible recession amid high inflation and slowed growth.
The number of employed people stood at 28.41 million last month, up 677,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. It was the largest on-year growth for any October since 1999.
-----------------
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL -- Jin, a vocalist of the K-pop giant BTS, has earned his first solo entry on the U.S. Billboard's main songs chart for his first individual release, "The Astronaut."
The single debuted at No. 51 on the Hot 100 with 4.9 million U.S. streams and 44,000 downloads sold in the first week of its release, Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time).
-----------------
U.S. imposes sanctions on two individuals for aiding N. Korea's weapons program
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. treasury department on Tuesday designated two individuals for transporting prohibited goods to North Korea to be used in the country's missile development program.
"This action is part of the United States' ongoing efforts to limit the DPRK's ability to advance its unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs that threaten regional stability and follows numerous recent DPRK ballistic missile launches, which are in clear violation of multiple United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions," the department said in a press release.
-----------------
(END)
-
