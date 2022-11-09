Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Holdings Q3 net income up 7 pct to 560.6 bln won

All News 14:07 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 560.6 billion won (US$410.6 million), up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.35 trillion won, up 112.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 34.3 percent to 7.38 trillion won.
