CS Wind Q3 net income down 98.4 pct to 165 mln won

All News 14:13 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- CS Wind Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 165 million won (US$120,941), down 98.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 20.2 billion won, up 57.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 50.7 percent to 323.1 billion won.
