Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's Navy chief meets U.S. 7th Fleet commander

All News 15:41 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy chief had discussions Wednesday with the commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet based in Japan on strengthening the combined defense posture against the growing threats from North Korea.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho held the meeting with Vice Adm. Karl Thomas during his visit to the U.S. 7th Fleet's headquarters in Yokosuka, according to Lee's office.

The two sides agreed to strengthen maritime security cooperation to effectively deter and respond to North Korea's recent nuclear and missile threats, it said.

This picture, provided by the South Korean Navy on Nov. 9, 2022, shows Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lee Jong-ho (L) and U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas posing for a photo as they meet at the U.S. 7th Fleet's headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Navy chief #US 7th Fleet
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!