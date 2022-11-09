Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 15:40 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced Pyongyang's latest provocation without immediately providing related details.

