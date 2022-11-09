N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
All News 15:40 November 09, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced Pyongyang's latest provocation without immediately providing related details.
