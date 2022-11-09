(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea launched one short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch from the Sukchon area in South Pyongan Province at around 3:31 p.m.
The North's latest provocation came after the South's military kicked off its four-day computer-simulated Taegeuk drills Monday.
Last week, Pyongyang launched more than 30 missiles into the East and Yellow Seas in protest against the six-day combined air drills between South Korea and the United States that ended Saturday.
(END)
