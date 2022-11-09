KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 732,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,830 UP 10
Daewoong 20,350 UP 100
KAL 24,700 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 0
KIA CORP. 67,400 DN 100
DL 64,600 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,550 DN 400
Kogas 36,200 UP 200
SK hynix 89,200 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 40,750 UP 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,750 UP 750
Hanwha 28,500 UP 400
DB HiTek 44,600 UP 450
CJ 76,300 UP 1,000
LX INT 40,850 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 12,300 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,350 UP 600
LG Corp. 82,400 UP 600
Shinsegae 212,000 0
Nongshim 300,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 41,150 UP 1,300
Boryung 10,450 UP 50
Hyosung 72,300 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 216,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE 35,450 DN 50
GCH Corp 17,250 UP 250
LotteChilsung 140,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 169,500 DN 500
AmoreG 27,900 UP 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,800 UP 160
POSCO Holdings 283,500 UP 10,500
DB INSURANCE 56,300 UP 1,500
SLCORP 32,200 UP 50
Yuhan 57,300 DN 200
SamsungElec 62,000 UP 200
NHIS 9,300 UP 20
DongwonInd 218,000 DN 3,500
(MORE)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Japanese lawmakers to pay respect to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
SSG Landers capture Korean Series title