KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS 68,900 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113000 DN2000
GC Corp 126,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 23,950 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 UP 8,000
DOOSAN 92,200 UP 3,600
GS Retail 28,800 UP 1,300
Ottogi 441,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,640 UP 130
SKC 106,500 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 4,475 UP 270
HtlShilla 67,000 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 34,550 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 138,500 UP 9,000
Hanssem 42,800 DN 650
F&F 150,500 0
KPIC 134,000 UP 1,000
DWS 46,600 DN 250
S-1 62,900 UP 700
KEPCO 18,600 UP 1,500
ZINUS 32,150 DN 350
SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,750 UP 90
Hanchem 197,000 UP 10,000
SKTelecom 51,200 UP 700
HyundaiElev 27,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,050 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,190 UP 55
Hanon Systems 8,190 UP 90
SK 223,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 21,950 UP 400
Handsome 25,700 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,300 UP 100
OCI 102,500 UP 3,800
LS ELECTRIC 53,700 0
KorZinc 620,000 UP 31,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,400 UP 30
KSOE 77,100 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 90,300 DN 4,700
(MORE)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Japanese lawmakers to pay respect to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
SSG Landers capture Korean Series title