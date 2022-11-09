LS 68,900 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113000 DN2000

GC Corp 126,500 UP 1,000

GS E&C 23,950 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 UP 8,000

DOOSAN 92,200 UP 3,600

GS Retail 28,800 UP 1,300

Ottogi 441,000 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,640 UP 130

SKC 106,500 UP 500

MERITZ SECU 4,475 UP 270

HtlShilla 67,000 UP 1,400

Hanmi Science 34,550 UP 700

SamsungElecMech 138,500 UP 9,000

Hanssem 42,800 DN 650

F&F 150,500 0

KPIC 134,000 UP 1,000

DWS 46,600 DN 250

S-1 62,900 UP 700

KEPCO 18,600 UP 1,500

ZINUS 32,150 DN 350

SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 8,750 UP 90

Hanchem 197,000 UP 10,000

SKTelecom 51,200 UP 700

HyundaiElev 27,200 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,050 DN 250

KUMHOTIRE 3,190 UP 55

Hanon Systems 8,190 UP 90

SK 223,500 DN 500

ShinpoongPharm 21,950 UP 400

Handsome 25,700 DN 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 63,300 UP 100

OCI 102,500 UP 3,800

LS ELECTRIC 53,700 0

KorZinc 620,000 UP 31,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,400 UP 30

KSOE 77,100 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 90,300 DN 4,700

(MORE)