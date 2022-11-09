KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 33,150 UP 100
S-Oil 92,000 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 292,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 UP 3,500
HMM 20,500 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 62,800 UP 500
MS IND 17,750 UP 450
KumhoPetrochem 146,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 220,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,100 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,350 UP 2,200
KCC 256,000 UP 10,000
SKBP 63,200 UP 800
SKNetworks 4,110 UP 35
Daesang 21,900 UP 100
ORION Holdings 14,350 0
TaihanElecWire 1,785 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 31,900 UP 300
kakaopay 47,300 UP 3,300
Youngpoong 743,000 UP 127,000
Meritz Financial 28,550 UP 2,650
HITEJINRO 27,250 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 86,800 DN 1,700
Meritz Insurance 34,600 UP 2,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,400 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,400 UP 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,400 UP 300
IBK 10,550 UP 50
DONGSUH 21,950 UP 400
SamsungEng 25,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,750 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,200 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 500
KT 37,000 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24350 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 10,150 DN 300
LG Uplus 12,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 0
Asiana Airlines 11,550 DN 50
(MORE)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Japanese lawmakers to pay respect to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
SSG Landers capture Korean Series title