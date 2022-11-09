COWAY 56,500 UP 1,300

KT&G 94,400 UP 700

Doosan Enerbility 15,950 UP 350

Doosanfc 34,350 UP 1,750

LG Display 14,250 DN 200

Kangwonland 23,550 DN 150

NAVER 180,000 UP 2,500

Kakao 52,100 UP 600

NCsoft 411,000 DN 1,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,700 DN 600

COSMAX 51,700 UP 400

KIWOOM 86,000 UP 4,200

DSME 19,100 UP 50

HDSINFRA 7,360 UP 510

DWEC 4,750 UP 130

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 417,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 34,050 UP 400

LG H&H 579,000 DN 5,000

LGCHEM 715,000 UP 24,000

KEPCO E&C 64,100 DN 900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,000 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 93,200 UP 1,900

Celltrion 187,500 0

TKG Huchems 21,550 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,300 UP 1,100

KIH 53,800 UP 600

GS 48,450 UP 150

LIG Nex1 98,700 DN 1,100

Fila Holdings 33,400 DN 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 DN 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 2,180 UP 40

AMOREPACIFIC 112,500 UP 500

FOOSUNG 13,050 UP 50

SK Innovation 183,000 DN 2,000

POONGSAN 28,250 UP 700

KBFinancialGroup 49,100 UP 1,350

