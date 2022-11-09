KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 56,500 UP 1,300
KT&G 94,400 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 15,950 UP 350
Doosanfc 34,350 UP 1,750
LG Display 14,250 DN 200
Kangwonland 23,550 DN 150
NAVER 180,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 52,100 UP 600
NCsoft 411,000 DN 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,700 DN 600
COSMAX 51,700 UP 400
KIWOOM 86,000 UP 4,200
DSME 19,100 UP 50
HDSINFRA 7,360 UP 510
DWEC 4,750 UP 130
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 417,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 34,050 UP 400
LG H&H 579,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 715,000 UP 24,000
KEPCO E&C 64,100 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,000 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,700 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 93,200 UP 1,900
Celltrion 187,500 0
TKG Huchems 21,550 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,300 UP 1,100
KIH 53,800 UP 600
GS 48,450 UP 150
LIG Nex1 98,700 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 33,400 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,180 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 112,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 13,050 UP 50
SK Innovation 183,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 28,250 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 49,100 UP 1,350
(MORE)
-
