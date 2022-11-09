KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 15,550 UP 100
Youngone Corp 48,350 DN 50
CSWIND 65,900 UP 5,200
GKL 15,650 DN 50
KOLON IND 46,000 UP 600
HanmiPharm 259,500 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 32,700 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,660 UP 100
emart 90,000 UP 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 36,750 UP 350
PIAM 32,550 UP 650
HANJINKAL 40,950 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 84,700 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 46,000 DN 2,650
HL MANDO 51,500 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 895,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,800 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,770 DN 50
Netmarble 47,600 DN 250
KRAFTON 195,000 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 63,100 DN 1,000
ORION 98,100 UP 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,450 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,700 UP 100
BGF Retail 178,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 90,600 0
HDC-OP 10,950 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 302,000 UP 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 358,500 UP 15,000
HANILCMT 11,750 UP 100
SKBS 85,700 UP 600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 100
KakaoBank 23,200 UP 1,550
HYBE 130,500 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 60,700 UP 1,600
LG Energy Solution 599,000 UP 11,000
DL E&C 37,850 UP 200
K Car 13,050 DN 150
SKSQUARE 39,100 UP 550
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Japanese lawmakers to pay respect to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
SSG Landers capture Korean Series title