Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion Q3 net income up 18.2 pct to 166.9 bln won

All News 15:42 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 166.9 billion won (US$122.3 million), up 18.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 28.1 percent on-year to 213.8 billion won. Sales increased 60.6 percent to 645.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 3.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Celltrion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!