Coway Q3 net profit down 16.5 pct to 114 bln won

All News 16:07 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 114 billion won (US$83.5 million), down 16.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 0.8 percent on-year to 165.1 billion won. Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 969.8 billion won.
