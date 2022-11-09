Coway Q3 net profit down 16.5 pct to 114 bln won
All News 16:07 November 09, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 114 billion won (US$83.5 million), down 16.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 0.8 percent on-year to 165.1 billion won. Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 969.8 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military