Korea Investment Holdings Q3 net profit down 77.8 pct to 166.9 bln won

All News 16:08 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korea Investment Holdings Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 166.9 billion won (US$122.3 million), down 77.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 182.3 billion won, down 56.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 101.4 percent to 8.73 trillion won.
