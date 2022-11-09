Ev Advanced Material to raise 36 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:06 November 09, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Ev Advanced Material Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 36 billion won(US$26.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 16.1 million common shares at a price of 2,235 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military