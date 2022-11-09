Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ev Advanced Material to raise 36 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:06 November 09, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- Ev Advanced Material Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 36 billion won(US$26.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 16.1 million common shares at a price of 2,235 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
