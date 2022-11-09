S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 9, 2022
All News 16:41 November 09, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.911 3.930 -1.9
2-year TB 4.167 4.234 -6.7
3-year TB 4.086 4.156 -7.0
10-year TB 4.177 4.236 -5.9
2-year MSB 4.148 4.245 -9.7
3-year CB (AA-) 5.594 5.642 -4.8
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military