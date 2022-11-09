S. Korea seeks to create massive clean hydrogen ecosystem
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea vowed Wednesday to significantly boost the use and production of clean hydrogen by extending support for securing advanced technologies and building infrastructures with a goal to achieve zero-emission goals and become the world's No. 1 hydrogen industry powerhouse.
The government announced the comprehensive roadmap during a hydrogen economy commission meeting in Seoul presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
Under the blueprint, the government will push to boost the number of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles in the country to 30,000 by 2030 from the current 211 units, and build 70 liquid hydrogen fueling stations across the country, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Buyers of hydrogen buses and trucks will be eligible to more subsidies, and the government will change police buses and other vehicles for public use into hydrogen-powered ones.
It also seeks to raise the ratio of blue and green hydrogen out of the total power output to 2.1 percent in 2030 and further to 7.1 percent by 2036. Currently, the ratio is zero, and the country mostly depends on fossil fuel-based grey hydrogen in terms of hydrogen production.
The measures are expected to reduce around 28 million tons of greenhouse gases, create 98,000 jobs and generate economic impact worth 47.1 trillion won by 2030, the ministry said.
The government also vowed efforts to secure key advanced technologies in fuel cell, hydrogen turbine and other major fields of the sector and to nurture 600 hydrogen-specialized firms by 2030.
The plans would help the country achieve the technology level in the field comparable to that in major countries by the time, according to the ministry.
The roadmap also called for enhancing exports of five promising items and systems -- hydrogen mobility, fuel cell, electrolysis system, liquid hydrogen carriers and hydrogen charging stations -- by extending customized supports and pushing for deregulation, it added.
"We will further boost demand for hydrogen, particularly in production and mobility fields, and to take the lead in the establishment of global hydrogen supply chains. We will also set up major production facilities and related infrastructures not only at home but also in foreign nations," the ministry said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(2nd LD) Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
Moon returns to state two dogs gifted by N. Korea's Kim
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military