(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 10)

The proposal appears to be good enough to help workers with a reduction in income tax. However, it draws criticism for benefiting high income earners more than poor workers. In other words, the plan could be seen as a tax cut for the rich. The PPP is also under attack for seeking to reduce the maximum corporate tax rate from the present 25 percent to 22 percent. Such a cut is aimed at easing the tax burden on companies and stimulating their business activities. However, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is against the proposed reduction which it said could only benefit large corporations.