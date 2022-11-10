(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 10)

Coupled with Chinese President Xi Jinping's extension of his rule to the third term, the U.S.-China contest will certainly be intensified. Both powers will not be able to narrow their differences over global supply chains and technology supremacy. In that case, the serious nuclear and missile threat from North Korea will have low priority in U.S. foreign policy, which could push the Korean Peninsula into the zero-visibility territory. Fortunately, the Republican Party opposes the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Biden has been bragging of. Our government must carefully analyze the results of the mid-term elections, come up with effective policies to deal with the ramifications, and prepare for possible re-election of Trump in 2024.

