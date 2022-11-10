Yoon's office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One for Southeast Asia tour
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol has decided to ban local TV station MBC's reporters from boarding Air Force One as part of the president's traveling press corps for his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia, citing MBC's repeated "distorted" coverage, both sides said.
The presidential office did not specify which reports were distorted, but MBC has been at the center of controversy after it broadcast a video of Yoon walking out of an event in New York in September and telling his aides in vulgar language that it would be embarrassing if the National Assembly did not approve of something unspecified.
MBC subtitled the video to make it appear that Yoon was referring to U.S. President Joe Biden, but the presidential office denied there was any mention of Biden and claimed the word he used was in reference to the National Assembly. Yoon's remarks caught on a hot mic were difficult to hear because of background noise.
"The boarding of the presidential jet has been a service provided to help with coverage of foreign policy and security issues, and in consideration of MBC's repeated distorted and biased coverage of foreign policy issues recently, we have decided not to provide the service," the presidential office said in a notice to the company Wednesday, two days before Yoon departs for his tour of Cambodia and Indonesia.
In response, MBC issued a statement vowing to send its reporters on an alternative flight if they are banned.
"This action clearly restricts coverage by the press," it said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military