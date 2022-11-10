Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Sunny 20

Incheon 17/09 Sunny 10

Suwon 19/07 Sunny 10

Cheongju 19/07 Sunny 10

Daejeon 20/06 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/06 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 20/11 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 21/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/10 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/16 Rain 70

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 20

Busan 22/11 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!