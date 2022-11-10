Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon says S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to take place in Southeast Asia

All News 09:06 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of upcoming regional gatherings in Southeast Asia.

Yoon made the remark to reporters a day before he leaves for Cambodia and Indonesia to attend summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Group of 20.

