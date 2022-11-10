(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit to take place in Southeast Asia
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks by Yoon; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he will hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of upcoming regional gatherings in Southeast Asia.
Yoon is set to leave Friday on a six-day trip that will take him first to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and then to Bali, Indonesia, for a summit of the Group of 20.
"There are various important bilateral meetings at such multilateral conferences," he told reporters as he arrived for work. "A South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit has been fixed, and several other bilateral meetings are either fixed or under discussion."
Yoon said he thought hard about whether he should attend the summits at a time when the nation is grieving over the deadly Itaewon crowd crush but decided to go ahead because these are important events that impact people's economic activities and interests.
"As you all know, ASEAN is a coalition of Southeast Asian nations, and it's a region that is drawing attention as many countries, including many economic powers, have accepted ASEAN's centrality," he said, noting 50 percent of the world's cargo travels through the region, while tens of thousands of South Korean businesses invest there.
"As president of our country, I decided that it was inevitable for me to attend the meetings in order to soundly support our businesses' economic activities."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military