(2nd LD) Yoon to hold bilateral summit with Biden, S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit in Southeast Asia
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon-Biden summit being fixed; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and a separate trilateral summit also involving Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of upcoming regional gatherings in Southeast Asia, his office said.
Yoon is set to leave Friday on a six-day trip that will take him first to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and then to Bali, Indonesia, for a summit of the Group of 20.
"There are various important bilateral meetings at such multilateral conferences," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work. "A South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit has been fixed, and several other bilateral meetings are either fixed or under discussion."
Yoon made no mention of a bilateral summit with Biden, but a presidential official later told reporters such a meeting has also been fixed. No other details were provided.
Yoon said he thought hard about whether he should attend the summits at a time when the nation is grieving over the deadly Itaewon crowd crush but decided to go ahead because these are important events that impact people's economic activities and interests.
"As you all know, ASEAN is a coalition of Southeast Asian nations, and it's a region that is drawing attention as many countries, including many economic powers, have accepted ASEAN's centrality," he said, noting 50 percent of the world's cargo travels through the region, while tens of thousands of South Korean businesses invest there.
"As president of our country, I decided that it was inevitable for me to attend the meetings in order to soundly support our businesses' economic activities."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction
-
1st ultrafine dust advisory in 9 months issued across Seoul