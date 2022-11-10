Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q3

All News 09:10 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 15 billion won (US$10.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 9.2 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 49.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 270.9 percent to 88.8 billion won.

The operating loss was 38.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#SK Biopharmaceuticals
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!