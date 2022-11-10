Service output in all provinces, major cities up in Q3
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Service output rose on-year in all regions of South Korea in the third quarter of 2023, data showed Thursday, as more people traveled and dined out amid eased COVID-19 regulations.
The country's service output went up 5.9 percent in the July-September period from a year earlier, led by a recovery in the accommodation, food services, transportation and storage sectors, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Of the 16 provinces and cities, the southern resort island of Jeju, a popular destination for vacationers, enjoyed the highest on-year gain of 8.3 percent, followed by Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, with 8 percent and the southeastern port city of Busan with 7.7 percent.
Service output in Seoul increased 4.8 percent over the period, the data added.
Meanwhile, retail sales, a gauge of private spending, advanced in a total of seven cities and provinces, with South Gyeongsang Province posting an increase of 2.7 percent on-year, the agency said.
Retail sales lost ground in the other areas, with Gwangju, 268 kilometers southwest of Seoul, posting the sharpest loss of 3.2 percent.
In Seoul, retail sales edged down 0.9 percent, mainly on weaker performances of duty-free shops and supermarkets.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One