Seoul shares open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday on an overnight dip on Wall Street amid the upcoming U.S. midterm election results and a crash in cryptocurrencies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 11.13 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,413.28 points as of 9:15 a.m.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.95 percent Wednesday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 retreating 2.48 percent and 2.08 percent, respectively.
Investors are paying keen attention to the results of the U.S. midterm elections. Their appetite for risky assets also dwindled amid volatility in the cryptocurrency markets.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.29 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 0.34 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and its smaller affiliate Kia shed 0.89 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem decreased 0.84 percent.
The Korean won was changing hands at 1,367.5 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military