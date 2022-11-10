Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC shifts to loss in Q3

All News 09:23 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 9.9 billion won (US$7.3 million), shifting from a profit of 185.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 36.1 billion won, down 69.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 42.9 percent to 835 billion won.
