Gov't to draw up police reform, safety measures by next month: PM
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday the government will draw up comprehensive plans to reform the police and improve safety management systems after the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul.
"The government will come up with related measures, such as the pan-government disaster safety management system, police innovation and safety management measures, to prevent multiple crowd accidents by next month," Han said at a response meeting.
Calls for accountability have mounted over the Oct. 29 crowd collapse that killed at least 156 people in Seoul's Itaewon district, with police facing huge criticism for a lack of crowd control at that time.
The government will hold to account those who were found to be responsible, Han said.
"Throughout a thorough investigation, we will make sure that the truth is found out," Han said. "According to the results, whoever is responsible will be held accountable."
The government began operations at a "one-stop" support center Thursday where families of victims and others affected by the crowd crush can continue to receive medical and other assistance, Han said.
