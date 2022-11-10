Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom Q3 net profit down 66.7 pct to 245.6 bln won

All News 10:08 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 245.6 billion won (US$180.4 million), down 66.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 18.5 percent on-year to 465.6 billion won. Sales increased 3 percent to 4.34 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 302.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#SK Telecom
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!