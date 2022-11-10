Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Grand Korea Leisure turns to black in Q3

10:22 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 5 billion won (US$3.6 million), turning from a loss of 23.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 4.6 billion, compared with a loss of 31 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 194.6 percent to 74.4 billion won.
