Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports new African swine fever case in 2 months

All News 10:50 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has begun slaughtering nearly 5,500 pigs, and issued a standstill order on pig farms and related facilities in northern regions in the wake of the first African swine fever (ASF) case in about two months, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

Late Wednesday, the animal disease was reported at a pig farm in the country of Cheorwon, about 71 kilometers northeast of Seoul. It marked the first case since September, when the disease broke out at a farm in Gangwon's Chuncheon city, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The authorities are culling 5,499 pigs raised there as a preventive step, and issued a 24-hour standstill order in the northern part of Gangwon and the adjacent Gyeonggi Provinces that will be effective through 11:30 p.m. Thursday, it added.

The authorities will carry out an in-depth inspection into 59 farms nearby. There were 24 pig farms within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected farm, and they raise about a combined 62,000 pigs, according to the ministry.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

The ministry said the current ASF situation is not likely to affect the country's pork supply.

Quarantine officials block a road leading to a pig farm in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, on Nov. 10, 2022, as African swine fever broke out there. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#African swine fever #pig farm
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!