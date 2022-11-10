Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart Q3 net profit down 86.7 pct to 124.3 bln won

All News 13:27 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 124.3 billion won (US$90.6 million), down 86.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 100.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 108.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 22.1 percent to 7.7 trillion won.

The operating profit was 15.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
