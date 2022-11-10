Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Green Food Q3 net income down 1.9 pct to 31.4 bln won

All News 14:59 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 31.4 billion won (US$22.9 million), down 1.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 102.1 percent on-year to 28.3 billion won. Revenue increased 13.6 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
