KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 14,450 UP 100
KCC 250,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 65,900 UP 2,700
LG Corp. 82,300 DN 100
Daewoong 19,850 DN 500
TaekwangInd 728,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,870 UP 40
KAL 24,550 DN 150
POSCO CHEMICAL 219,500 UP 3,000
SamsungEng 25,550 DN 400
IBK 10,550 0
DONGSUH 21,700 DN 250
PanOcean 4,790 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,200 0
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 100
KT 36,550 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23550 DN800
LOTTE TOUR 10,500 UP 350
LG Uplus 11,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 500
KT&G 94,400 0
Doosan Enerbility 15,850 DN 100
Doosanfc 33,750 DN 600
LG Display 14,300 UP 50
SK 220,000 DN 3,500
Hanon Systems 7,930 DN 260
Kangwonland 23,700 UP 150
Kakao 50,800 DN 1,300
Kogas 36,450 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 DN 300
AmoreG 27,200 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 169,500 0
KIA CORP. 66,600 DN 800
S-Oil 89,000 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 33,050 DN 100
LG Innotek 287,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 UP 1,500
HMM 20,250 DN 250
