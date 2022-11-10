ORION Holdings 14,450 UP 100

KCC 250,000 DN 6,000

SKBP 65,900 UP 2,700

LG Corp. 82,300 DN 100

Daewoong 19,850 DN 500

TaekwangInd 728,000 DN 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,870 UP 40

KAL 24,550 DN 150

POSCO CHEMICAL 219,500 UP 3,000

SamsungEng 25,550 DN 400

IBK 10,550 0

DONGSUH 21,700 DN 250

PanOcean 4,790 UP 40

SAMSUNG CARD 31,200 0

CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 100

KT 36,550 DN 450

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23550 DN800

LOTTE TOUR 10,500 UP 350

LG Uplus 11,800 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 500

KT&G 94,400 0

Doosan Enerbility 15,850 DN 100

Doosanfc 33,750 DN 600

LG Display 14,300 UP 50

SK 220,000 DN 3,500

Hanon Systems 7,930 DN 260

Kangwonland 23,700 UP 150

Kakao 50,800 DN 1,300

Kogas 36,450 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 201,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,250 DN 300

AmoreG 27,200 DN 700

HyundaiMtr 169,500 0

KIA CORP. 66,600 DN 800

S-Oil 89,000 DN 3,000

IS DONGSEO 33,050 DN 100

LG Innotek 287,500 DN 4,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 UP 1,500

HMM 20,250 DN 250

(MORE)