KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 November 10, 2022

HYUNDAI WIA 61,800 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 144,500 DN 2,000
SKC 106,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,580 DN 60
S-1 63,500 UP 600
Mobis 220,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,100 0
KEPCO 18,150 DN 450
DWS 46,200 DN 400
Hanchem 197,000 0
SamsungSecu 33,450 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,680 DN 70
SKTelecom 50,400 DN 800
HyundaiElev 27,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,200 DN 850
KUMHOTIRE 3,100 DN 90
ShinpoongPharm 21,500 DN 450
Handsome 25,650 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,400 DN 1,900
Asiana Airlines 11,650 UP 100
COWAY 55,200 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,600 DN 1,800
SK hynix 89,100 DN 100
Youngpoong 720,000 DN 23,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,500 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,900 UP 150
Meritz Insurance 33,600 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,000 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 37,550 UP 150
HITEJINRO 27,250 0
Yuhan 57,100 DN 200
SLCORP 31,500 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 84,200 DN 2,600
DOOSAN 91,500 DN 700
DL 64,000 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 0
Hanwha 28,350 DN 150
DB HiTek 44,850 UP 250
CJ 75,700 DN 600
