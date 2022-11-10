KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LX INT 41,100 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 12,300 0
SGBC 40,900 DN 250
Hyosung 72,100 DN 200
LOTTE 35,500 UP 50
GCH Corp 17,250 0
LotteChilsung 143,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,830 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 281,000 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 55,400 DN 900
SamsungElec 60,400 DN 1,600
NHIS 9,300 0
DongwonInd 215,000 DN 3,000
LS 67,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 DN3000
GC Corp 126,000 DN 500
GS E&C 23,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 725,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 138,500 UP 4,500
GS Retail 28,850 UP 50
Ottogi 442,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 410,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 91,900 DN 1,300
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 100
COSMAX 51,500 DN 200
KIWOOM 85,800 DN 200
Celltrion 187,000 DN 500
DSME 18,800 DN 300
TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 450
HDSINFRA 7,180 DN 180
DWEC 4,785 UP 35
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,800 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 422,000 UP 4,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 DN 1,000
KIH 54,000 UP 200
KEPCO KPS 33,800 DN 250
LG H&H 577,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 695,000 DN 20,000
(MORE)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction
-
1st ultrafine dust advisory in 9 months issued across Seoul