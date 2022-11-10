Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 November 10, 2022

LX INT 41,100 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 12,300 0
SGBC 40,900 DN 250
Hyosung 72,100 DN 200
LOTTE 35,500 UP 50
GCH Corp 17,250 0
LotteChilsung 143,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,830 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 281,000 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 55,400 DN 900
SamsungElec 60,400 DN 1,600
NHIS 9,300 0
DongwonInd 215,000 DN 3,000
LS 67,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 DN3000
GC Corp 126,000 DN 500
GS E&C 23,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 725,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 138,500 UP 4,500
GS Retail 28,850 UP 50
Ottogi 442,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 410,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,600 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 91,900 DN 1,300
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 100
COSMAX 51,500 DN 200
KIWOOM 85,800 DN 200
Celltrion 187,000 DN 500
DSME 18,800 DN 300
TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 450
HDSINFRA 7,180 DN 180
DWEC 4,785 UP 35
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,800 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 422,000 UP 4,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,300 DN 1,000
KIH 54,000 UP 200
KEPCO KPS 33,800 DN 250
LG H&H 577,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 695,000 DN 20,000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!