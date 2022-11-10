KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,800 DN 200
POONGSAN 28,400 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 49,100 0
Hansae 15,150 DN 400
LIG Nex1 97,700 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 33,100 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,550 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,195 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 111,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,950 DN 100
GS 48,100 DN 350
SK Innovation 181,000 DN 2,000
Boryung 10,550 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,900 DN 450
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 308,000 UP 7,500
TaihanElecWire 1,760 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,200 DN 700
Daesang 21,900 0
SKNetworks 4,025 DN 85
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,600 UP 250
MS IND 17,100 DN 650
OCI 101,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,600 DN 100
KorZinc 610,000 DN 10,000
KSOE 75,900 DN 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,320 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 88,800 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,290 DN 185
HtlShilla 66,700 DN 300
Hanmi Science 34,750 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 42,750 DN 50
F&F 152,000 UP 1,500
K Car 13,850 UP 800
NAVER 176,000 DN 4,000
ZINUS 32,350 UP 200
(MORE)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction
-
1st ultrafine dust advisory in 9 months issued across Seoul