KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 November 10, 2022

KEPCO E&C 62,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,800 DN 200
POONGSAN 28,400 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 49,100 0
Hansae 15,150 DN 400
LIG Nex1 97,700 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 33,100 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,550 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,195 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 111,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,950 DN 100
GS 48,100 DN 350
SK Innovation 181,000 DN 2,000
Boryung 10,550 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,900 DN 450
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 308,000 UP 7,500
TaihanElecWire 1,760 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,200 DN 700
Daesang 21,900 0
SKNetworks 4,025 DN 85
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,600 UP 250
MS IND 17,100 DN 650
OCI 101,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,600 DN 100
KorZinc 610,000 DN 10,000
KSOE 75,900 DN 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,320 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 88,800 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,290 DN 185
HtlShilla 66,700 DN 300
Hanmi Science 34,750 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 42,750 DN 50
F&F 152,000 UP 1,500
K Car 13,850 UP 800
NAVER 176,000 DN 4,000
ZINUS 32,350 UP 200
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
